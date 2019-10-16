Developers lift Hong Kong shares after Carrie Lam's speech

HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) -- Hong Kong ended higher on Wednesday, helped by gains for local property developers after Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam delivered her annual policy address.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.6% to 26,664.28. Among heavyweights, pan-Asia insurer AIA Group and social media and gaming company Tencent Holdings rose 1.8% and 0.7%, respectively, while China Mobile declined 1.1%.

Property developers CK Asset Holdings and Sun Hung Kai Properties added 2.6% and 3%, respectively, and were among the top five contributors to gains for the gauge by points.

Hong Kong's embattled leader Lam on Wednesday unveiled a set of policies aimed at easing the city's housing supply in the coming years even as she warned that any acts that advocate Hong Kong's independence and threaten China's sovereignty will not be tolerated. She said the government will expedite its planning work to resume certain types of private land to be used wholly for public housing by invoking the so-called Lands Resumption Ordinance and other laws.

Lam also announced relaxation of policies for potential first-time homebuyers, saying homes with a value of up to HK$8 million ($1.02 million) will now be eligible for mortgage loans with a maximum cover of 90%.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley saw the relaxation as supportive of private residential demand and home prices. "This is positive to the Hong Kong property sector," the analysts wrote in a note.

However, some market participants were not very optimistic.

"Protesters are still on the street. Economic growth has been hit and in the short term, that cannot change," said Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific Yamaichi International.

The gauge had turned lower earlier in the day after a gathering at Hong Kong's Legislative Council was adjourned as Lam's attempts to deliver her policy address were thwarted by pro-democracy lawmakers, who repeatedly shouted slogans being used by anti-government protesters. The address, Lam's first since pro-democracy protests gripped the city, was later delivered by video.

Meanwhile, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said it will retaliate if the U.S. Congress enacts the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. The legislation, which was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, will be considered by the Senate next. If enacted, the propose would require an annual review by the U.S. on whether the city is sufficiently autonomous from Beijing to justify its special trading status.

"We can't say that Hong Kong has a very strong upside momentum, but at the same time the downside doesn't seem to be too much," Pang said.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.4%.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group slid 3.8% in Hong Kong after saying its same store sales growth for the second quarter ended Sept. 30 fell 42% in Hong Kong and Macao and declined 7% in China from a year ago.

China Taiping Insurance Holdings advanced 0.3% after reporting a 12.5% increase in January-to-September gross premium income from its life insurance business.

China Southern Airlines rose 1.2% following a 10.1% increase in passengers carried during September.

Meanwhile, shares of CR Construction Group Holdings and Hong Kong Johnson Holdings jumped in their trading debuts in the city. CR Construction advanced 15% to HK$1.15 from its initial public offering price of HK$1.00, while Hong Kong Johnson Holdings climbed 23% to HK$1.23.

