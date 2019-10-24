Financial heavyweights lift Hong Kong shares

HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) -- Hong Kong shares advanced on Thursday, helped by gains for mainland companies listed in the city, as investors looked ahead to more monetary policy easing in the U.S.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.9% to 26,797.95 following a 0.8% drop on Wednesday. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index of large mainland companies listed in Hong Kong climbed 0.8%. China Construction Bank and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China rose 1% and 1.8%, respectively. London-headquartered lender HSBC Holdings, due to report third-quarter earnings next week, added 1.1%.

Ping An Insurance Group, due to report third-quarter earnings later Thursday, ended 0.7% higher. Offshore oil producer CNOOC rose 1.3% ahead of the release of its quarterly operational statistics.

Social media and gaming major Tencent Holdings slipped 0.3%, extending a 2.3% drop on Wednesday. The company resumed broadcasting National Basketball Association games this week, about two weeks after Tencent joined state-owned CCTV in halting the transmission of some NBA games.

While concerns over the impact of Sino-American trade relations and Britain's exit from the European Union remain a drag on investor sentiment, expectations for global monetary policy support have underpinned markets from time to time. A spate of weak economic data and headwinds from the trade war have prompted the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut rates twice this year, while the People's Bank of China has boosted liquidity in Asia's largest economy with reductions to banks' required reserve ratios. The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday slashed its economic growth forecast for the Asia-Pacific region to 5% in 2019, from an earlier estimate of 5.4%.

The Fed is widely expected to cut interest rates for a third time this year at its meetings on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.

More buyers may step in "on Fed rate cut bets," said Alan Li, portfolio manager at Atta Capital, adding that he expects further gains for the Hang Seng Index if the central bank eases policy. Things are likely to be quiet between the U.S. and China until November's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Li said.

However, "the market could be more volatile during the next round of talks when they touch on more core issues," he said.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index ended little changed.

IBO Technology jumped 17.6% in Hong Kong after saying it entered an agreement with China Unicom System Integration in relation to a 5G network construction project in Heyuan City in China's Guangdong Province. Separately, the company said it expects to report a "significant" decrease in net profit for the six months ended September.

China State Construction International Holdings advanced 1.2%, rising for a third day after reporting a 7.6% increase in January-to-September operating profit and a 6.2% rise in revenue. The stock is up 3.7% for the week.

Pharmaceutical products and medical-equipment distributor Sinopharm Group added 1.6% after saying its unit Sinopharm (CNCM) reported a 12.7% increase in net profit for the January-to-September period.

