Genting's strong 1Q earnings help shares outperform market

KUALA LUMPUR (Nikkei Markets) - Better-than-expected first-quarter earnings helped Genting's shares outperform the broader market and analysts predict the Malaysian casino-and-resort operator's current attractive valuation offers room for strong upside.

Shares of Genting rose as much as 1.3% on Friday, racking up nearly 5% gain so far this year. That compares to the country's benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI's 5.3% loss year-to-date.

Analysts said Genting's current stock price, at around 10 times forward earnings, offers plenty of buffers against uncertainties ahead as the company prepares to bid for gaming concessions in Japan and readies to reopen its theme park in Malaysia.

"We continue to expect bid for Japan gaming concessions to be a key re-rating catalyst for Genting," said UOB Kay Hian Analyst Vincent Khoo. He kept the stock's rating at Buy and target price at 8.70 ringgit, noting that "current valuations are compelling." Khoo's target implies a 37% potential upside to the stock from the current level.

Genting's net profit fell 6.8% to 561.64 million ringgit ($133.90 million) in the first quarter from a year earlier mostly due to provisioning cost and other one-off items. Quarterly revenue however rose 6% year-on-year to 5.57 billion ringgit.

The company provided for 198.3 million ringgit towards cost from termination of contracts related to an outdoor theme park at its flagship Resorts World Genting in Malaysia. Genting also recorded a 74 million ringgit loss on discontinued cash flow hedging.

Still, analysts warned that competition in Southeast Asia may be rising as new casinos in Vietnam, Cambodia and Philippines aggressively compete for the premium mass-market gamblers.

"We believe the VIP market segment will be shaken by completion [of] Asean Casinos," said Hong Leong Investment Bank Analyst Rachel Hong. "That said, we turned slightly more optimistic as it is expected to demonstrate better operating efficiency from further cost rationalization." She expects Genting shares to rise 7% from the current level.

On its part, Genting said its listed Malaysian operations will continue to review capital expenditure requirements and rationalize cost structure to mitigate the impact of higher casino duties amid an increasingly challenging operating environment.

Net profit at Genting Malaysia dropped 25% to 268.29 million ringgit from 358.24 million ringgit, although revenue rose 14% year-on-year to 2.74 billion ringgit from 2.40 billion ringgit.

On Nov. 2, the government of Malaysia raised casino license fee to 150 million ringgit ($36.13 million) per year from 120 million ringgit and raised casino duties up to 35% and machine dealer's license to 50,000 ringgit per year from 10,000 ringgit.

Genting Malaysia will also focus on "leveraging the new assets to grow" while its Singapore unit is stepping up efforts and deploying more resources ahead of the bidding process for an integrated resort in Japan.

In the U.K., Genting said it remains committed to streamlining its operations and improving overall operational efficiency to strengthen its position in the country. Genting will continue to boost "direct marketing efforts and introduce various promotional activities" at its New York City property.

