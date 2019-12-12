Hong Kong shares at three-week high after Fed signals pause

HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) -- Hong Kong shares jumped to a three-week high on Thursday, as risk appetite improved and the U.S. dollar weakened after the Federal Reserve signaled a pause on interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.3% to 26,994.14, its highest close since Nov. 19. Forty-eight of the gauge's 50 constituents traded higher. Pan-Asia insurer AIA Group climbed 2.3%, while internet services company Tencent Holdings advanced 2.7%. The two stocks contributed to about a third of the index's gains by points.

Sino Biopharmaceutical added 1%. The company on Wednesday said an anti-tumor drug developed by its unit received registration approval from the National Medical Products Administration of China.

The U.S. central bank on Wednesday held interest rates steady, as was widely expected, and signaled rates would likely remain unchanged in 2020. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, fell 0.4% overnight. The Hong Kong dollar rose as much as 0.1% to 7.7981 against the greenback on Thursday.

With the dollar weakening a bit, and the Hong Kong dollar gaining in strength, "it seems money is flowing back into Hong Kong," said Kingston Lin, managing director for asset management at Canfield Securities.

Turnover on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's main board was at 90.85 billion Hong Kong dollars ($11.6 billion), higher than usual.

"Also, people are hoping there will be a delay" in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, Lin added.

A round of 15% U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods worth about $160 billion is due to take effect on Sunday, but recent reports suggest the levies may be delayed even though a phase one trade deal has not been signed yet.

Smartphone components supplier Q Technology (Group) jumped 13% after saying it expects to report a profit of 500 million yuan to 520 million yuan ($71.0 million to $73.9 million) for the year ending Dec. 31, compared with 14.4 million yuan a year ago.

Italian luxury group Prada advanced 2.4% after saying it has signed an agreement with L'Oreal for the development and distribution of luxury beauty products.

Jiangxi Copper climbed 3.3% after saying its controlling shareholder will provide the company with financial assistance of 1.5 billion yuan.

-- Benny Kung