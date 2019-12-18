Hong Kong shares edge up to four-month high after trade deal

HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) -- Hong Kong shares advanced after moving in a narrow range on Wednesday, led by gains for internet services major Tencent Holdings and Chinese banks.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.2% to 27,884.21, its highest level since July 30, after trading in a 195-point range. Social media and gaming company Tencent Holdings added 1.7%. The company's gaming unit has tied up with U.S. chip-designer Nvidia to launch cloud gaming in China, Nasdaq-listed Nvidia said in a statement Wednesday.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China and China Construction Bank added 1% and 0.6%, respectively.

The benchmark gauge has risen in three of the last four trading days amid relief the preliminary trade agreement between the world's two largest economies would support stronger economic growth. U.S. equity indexes have repeatedly set record highs on the news, as well as from the Federal Reserve's signal that it will hold interest rates steady.

While all details of the trade agreement have not been disclosed yet, both countries confirmed a deal had been reached on Friday. Washington suspended plans to impose a fresh round of tariffs and said it will lower some existing levies, while China is said to have agreed to buy more U.S. products.

"Investors have by and large priced in the phase one deal," said Daniel So, a strategist at CMB International. "The good news is that there are no more tariff increases. More details are needed to drive the market higher."

As the gauge trades near its November peak, investors are taking profit, he added.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index edged 0.2% lower on Wednesday, while the yuan traded onshore was little changed against the dollar at 6.9981.

Apple-supplier Cowell e Holdings jumped 15.5% in Hong Kong after saying it expects to record a "significant improvement" in profit for 2019.

Cathay Pacific Airways edged 0.2% lower after reporting a 9% decline in November passenger traffic, its fourth straight monthly drop.

Household appliance maker JS Global Lifestyle, making its debut in Hong Kong on Wednesday, climbed 5.6% to HK$5.49 from its initial public offering price of HK$5.20.

Meanwhile, pipe products maker Maike Tube Industry Holdings fell 5.7% after surging as much as 84% in the early minutes of its maiden trading session.

Tailam Tech Construction Holdings' shares jumped 13.8% to HK$1.48 from their IPO price of HK$1.30.

-- Suzannah Benjamin