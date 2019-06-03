Hong Kong shares end flat as trade war woes dominate

HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) -- Hong Kong shares ended little changed on Monday amid weak investor sentiment after China toughened its stance on the U.S. in a trade spat that showed few signs of abating.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.03% to 26,893.86 after falling as low as 26,735.48 earlier. Financial heavyweights AIA Group and HSBC Holdings decreased 1.6% and 1.2%, respectively, contributing most to the index's losses by points.

Casino operators Sands China and Galaxy Entertainment Group declined 3.4% and 2.2%, respectively. Data released on Saturday showed Macao's gross gaming revenue for May rose 1.8% from a year ago to 26 billion patacas ($3.22 billion). The revenue was "slightly below" the sell-side consensus estimate, according to JP Morgan.

China Mobile rose 2.9% amid broad gains for shares of mainland telecommunications equipment and service providers after state-media reported that China planned to issue commercial 5G licenses in the near term. Telecom gear maker ZTE jumped 8.2%, while towers manufacturer China Tower added 4%.

Meanwhile, global trade relations remained in the spotlight after China's State Council on Sunday published a white paper that said the U.S. should take responsibility for the setback in Sino-American trade talks. The paper, which was released a day after Beijing's retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods took effect, accused the U.S. government of backtracking on its commitments in trade negotiations. "One prerequisite for a trade deal is that the U.S. should remove all additional tariffs imposed on Chinese exports," the paper read.

"China's stance has hardened, and market participants are now more pessimistic," said Vicks Poon, head of investment advisory at Fubon Bank (Hong Kong). If the U.S. and China "do not offer concessions or prolong trade negotiations, further downside is likely in June and July."

U.S. equity indexes declined on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping 1.5%, after President Donald Trump's threat to impose import tariffs on goods from Mexico further stoked worries over global trade.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.3%. A private survey released on Monday showed factory activity in China expanded at a steady pace in May, coming in ahead of economists' expectations. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index was at 50.2, unchanged from April and ahead of the 50.0 reading economists polled by Reuters expected.

Truly International Holdings fell 0.9% in Hong Kong after the liquid crystal display product maker said its unit Truly Opto was issuing new shares worth 290 million yuan ($42 million) to an investor. The company's interest in the unit will decline to 80.7% from 85.4% following the issue.

Yanchang Petroleum International slid 5% after saying Bruno Guy Charles Deruyck resigned as chief executive.

Construction works company Wang Yang Holdings slumped 14% after saying it swung to a net loss for the full year ended March 31.

Financial services company Future World Financial Holdings added 3.8% after saying it plans to develop businesses related to intelligent robotics, which is expected to contribute positively to revenue and profit.

