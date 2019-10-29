Hong Kong shares fall amid local and China growth worries

HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) -- Hong Kong shares fell on Tuesday, weighed down by extended losses for HSBC Holdings in the wake of weak earnings and lingering concerns over economic growth in the region.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.4% to 26,786.76. Turnover on the stock exchange's main board was stronger than usual, at 78.81 billion Hong Kong dollars ($10.1 billion).

London-headquartered banking heavyweight HSBC Holdings fell 1.3%, extending a 2.3% decline on Monday after reporting an 18.3% year-on-year drop in third-quarter profit before tax. It contributed to more than a third of the gauge's losses by points. Social media major Tencent Holdings shed 1.6%.

WH Group jumped 5.8% after the pork-producer reported an 8.5% on-year increase in net profit for the nine months ended Sept. 30 on a 3.7% rise in revenue.

U.S. equity indexes advanced overnight, with the S&P 500 Index closing at a record high, after President Donald Trump reportedly said part of a trade deal with China is likely to be signed "ahead of schedule." Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to deliver its third rate cut for the year at a two-day policy review that starts later on Tuesday.

"The market has already priced in what is going on. It is not climbing on positive news or dropping on negative news," said Kingston Lin, managing director for asset management at Canfield Securities. "So what if a deal is signed? The economy won't turn good. It still faces big problems. Existing tariffs will still be there."

Globally, economic data have shown signs of a slowdown in recent months. Hong Kong's advance gross domestic product numbers for the third quarter, due on Thursday, are expected to show that the city has entered a technical recession.

"I am not as bullish as other people because I don't think fundamentals can support the market," Lin said.

Hong Kong is in the midst of social and political unrest, with anti-government protests spilling into their fifth month and threatening the city's reputation as an Asian financial hub. The movement has hurt the economy, dampened business and consumer sentiment, and affected tourism.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.9%.

Chinese telecommunications equipment maker ZTE climbed 3.5% in Hong Kong after reporting a near fivefold increase in third-quarter profit. The company also said it expects to report a profit of 4.3 billion yuan ($608.4 million) to 5.3 billion yuan for the full year, compared with a loss in 2018.

Postal Savings Bank of China rose 0.2% after saying it expects net profit for the January-to-September period to have increased between 16.6% to 18.7% from a year ago.

Asia Cement (China) Holdings jumped 7.2% following a 40.2% year-on-year surge in profit for the nine months ended Sept. 30.

