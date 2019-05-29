Hong Kong shares resume losses as trade woes bite

HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) -- Hong Kong shares fell on Wednesday following a retreat on Wall Street overnight, as concerns over trade frictions between the U.S. and China kept investors cautious.

The Hang Seng Index declined 0.6% to 27,235.71 after rising 0.4% on Tuesday. Pan-Asia insurer AIA Group declined 1%, logging its first loss in four days, while London-headquartered HSBC Holdings fell 0.9%. Internet services company Tencent Holdings, which snapped an eight-day losing streak on Tuesday, lost 1.1%.

Concerns over Sino-American trade relations have remained a drag on sentiment. The last round of trade talks between the world's two largest economies took place on May 10 in Washington, also the day when the U.S. raised tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods.

Meanwhile, Huawei Technologies on Tuesday reportedly filed a motion in a Texas federal court, asking a judge to rule the U.S. equipment ban as unconstitutional. The move comes days after the U.S. added the Chinese company to a list of entities that will require government approval, a decision that has since been put on hold for 90 days. U.S. equity indexes declined overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding 0.9%.

Even though the Hang Seng Index is not dropping as much as U.S. markets overnight and other Asian markets on Wednesday, "it is still relatively weak and people dare not buy in," said Stanley Chan, director of research at Emperor Securities. More fiscal stimulus from Chinese authorities "may come, but it takes time for the market to rebuild confidence," he said.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index recovered from early losses to end 0.2% higher, marking a third consecutive increase. The yuan traded onshore was little changed against the dollar at 6.9103.

Chinese property and casualty insurance stocks listed in Hong Kong climbed amid hopes that their profit could get a boost from a move by mainland authorities to increase the tax deductible portion on certain expenses.

China's Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday that insurers' handling fee and commission expenses of up to 18% of their net of premium income, the difference between full-year premiums and the value of policies surrendered, will be tax deductible.

Shares of PICC Property & Casualty jumped 5% to HK$8.45, while China Pacific Insurance Group gained 3.2% to HK$29. Among other insurers, Ping An Insurance Group and China Life Insurance rose 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively.

Yuhua Energy Holdings declined 15.6% after surging about 345% over the last two days. The company late Tuesday said its controlling shareholder and chairman Lin Caihuo transferred a 28.85% stake in the company to Oriental Gold Honour Joy International Holdings for 70.5 million Hong Kong dollars ($9 million).

China Rare Earth Holdings soared 23.5%. China is "seriously considering restricting rare earth exports to the U.S. China may also take other countermeasures in the future," the state-media Global Times' editor-in-chief Hu Xijin said on Twitter late Tuesday. The stock had rallied 108.1% last Tuesday amid speculation Beijing could use the materials, which are used in the production of electronics, electric vehicles and defense equipment, as a bargaining chip in the Sino-American trade war.

Alibaba Pictures Group fell 1.9%. The company, a unit of Alibaba Group Holding, on Tuesday reported a net loss of 253.6 million yuan ($36.7 million) for the year ended March 31, compared with a loss of 1.66 billion yuan a year ago. Revenue for the year slipped 8.1% to 3.03 billion yuan.

Financial advisory services company Innovax Holdings declined 2% after saying its profit for the year ended Feb. 28 more than halved to HK$12.2 million.

BabyTree Group surged 10.2% to HK$5.18 after saying it bought back about 3.4 million shares between HK$4.41 and HK$4.70 apiece on Tuesday in the open market.

Hengtou Securities jumped 14.1% after the brokerage company said nine shareholders entered a letter of intent to sell a 29.99% stake in the company to Tianfeng Securities. Hengtou said the consideration for the possible disposal will be further negotiated.

-- Amy Lam