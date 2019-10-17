Hong Kong shares rise amid government stimulus measures

HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) -- Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Thursday, as local property developers extended gains after the city's government unveiled new housing policies.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.7% to 26,848.49. Financial heavyweights AIA Group and HSBC Holdings advanced 1.3% and 0.9%, respectively. China Life Insurance added 0.9% after reporting a 6.1% increase in January-to-September accumulated premium income.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday unveiled a set of policies aimed at easing housing supply in the coming years, even as a monthslong political crisis shows no signs of ending. Hong Kong, which is widely considered to be the most expensive real estate market in the world, has been facing civil unrest as activists demanding democratic rights stage mass protests.

Attempting to ease some tensions with economic measures, Lam said the government will expedite its planning work to resume certain types of private land to be used wholly for public housing by invoking the so-called Lands Resumption Ordinance and other laws.

She also announced relaxation of policies for potential first-time homebuyers, saying homes with a value of up to 8 million Hong Kong dollars ($1.02 million) will now be eligible for mortgage loans with a maximum cover of 90%, double the value of homes that qualified for such a cover earlier.

"The stock market is reacting to the policy address, but we don't think it was surprising," said Tracy Chan, an analyst at KGI Asia. "The relaxation on mortgage cap can only drive transaction price and volume in the short term. We think developers' stocks are rebounding because they had dropped quite a lot, rather than reacting to favorable policies."

Hong Kong property developers New World Development and Sun Hung Kai Properties added 3.9% and 0.8%, respectively. Property agent Midland Holdings jumped 20.4% by noon Thursday.

Chan pegged resistance for the Hang Seng Index around 27,000 points, as clarity on the outcome of U.S.-China trade talks remained elusive.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index edged 0.1% lower, while the yuan traded onshore rose 0.2% against the dollar to 7.0782. Markets in the rest of Asia were broadly lower after indexes on Wall Street fell overnight following a decline in U.S. retail sales.

China International Capital slid 4.9% to HK$14.78 in Hong Kong after the investment banking group said it plans to sell 176 million new H-share at HK$14.40 to raise HK$2.5 billion.

Gas producer Kunlun Energy added 3.6% after the company said its unit will buy 17 subsidiaries of gas pipeline operator Jinhong Holding Group for 1.66 billion yuan ($233.9 million).

Asiainfo Technologies advanced 4.7% after the digital software and telecommunication software products company said its unit entered an agreement with Alibaba Cloud Computing to provide cloud management services to enterprise users.

Electricity producer Huaneng Power International declined 3% following an 8.3% decline in third-quarter power generation by plants within China.

--Benny Kung