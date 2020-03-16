Hong Kong shares slide as steep US rate cut sparks worries

HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) -- Hong Kong shares dropped to a fresh three-year low on Monday amid regionwide losses and as U.S. index futures fell, as the Federal Reserve's second unscheduled interest-rate cut this month fueled worries about the outlook for the world's largest economy.

The Hang Seng Index fell 4% to 23,063.57, its lowest closing since January 2017. It was the gauge's fourth consecutive decline. Social media and gaming major Tencent Holdings slid 6.4%, contributing most of the gauge's losses by points. Financial heavyweights HSBC Holdings and AIA Group declined 4.2% and 4.4%, respectively.

Ping An Insurance Group fell 3.6% after saying gross premium income at its life insurance and health insurance businesses for the January-to-February period fell 11.8% from a year ago.

The U.S. central bank on Sunday cut its benchmark interest rate by one percentage point to near zero, two days ahead of its scheduled monetary policy review. The move comes on top of an unexpected 50-basis-point announced earlier this month. The Fed also said it would boost its bond holdings by at least $700 billion, and reduce reserve requirement ratios to zero. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Monday cut its benchmark interest rate, following the Fed's move under a policy that follows the U.S. central bank's benchmark rate in lock-step.

"The information flow is quite chaotic, and visibility is low," said Alan Li, portfolio manager at Atta Capital. "With the rate cuts done, if the market still can't stand firm at previous lows, the drop will only intensify."

Markets in the rest of Asia were also lower, with the Nikkei Asia300 Index sliding 4.8%, while equity-index futures pointed to a weak opening on Wall Street Monday.

Worries over the spread of the new coronavirus have continued to weigh on sentiment as countries across the globe scrambled to contain the outbreak, with measures ranging from travel restrictions to school closures and a significant portion of workforce the world over working from home as they remain indoors.

New confirmed cases of people infected with the virus has jumped in the West recently, with Italy now accounting for nearly 25,000 cases and more than 1,800 fatalities, while the U.S. had about 2,790 infected cases and 56 deaths by Sunday.

In Hong Kong, there were a total of 148 cases as of Sunday. The city announced restrictions for travelers coming in from the U.S., Britain and Ireland, saying all arrivals will have to undergo a mandatory self-quarantine for 14 days. Arrivals from Europe's Schengen region are already subject to such a rule.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index slumped 3.4%, its worst single-day drop in March, while the yuan traded onshore was little changed at 7.0004 against the dollar.

Data released on Monday showed China's industrial output fell 13.5% in January and February from a year ago. Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting a rise of 1.5%. Meanwhile, fixed-asset investment fell 24.5% year-over-year, wider than the 2.8% drop forecast by analysts. Retail sales during the period contracted 20.5%, down sharply from a growth of 8% recorded in December. Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting a rise of 0.8% for the period.

The People's Bank of China on Friday said it would cut the reserve requirement ratio by 50 to100 basis points for certain banks.

Chinese telecommunications equipment maker ZTE slumped 23.2% in Hong Kong. The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the company for alleged bribery, according to NBC News.

Retail company Symphony Holdings fell 2.4% after saying it expects to report a 35% to 40% year-over-year decrease in profit for 2019.

CNQC International added 1.3% after the property developer said it received a construction contract for foundation works for a public housing development on Hong Kong's Lantau island for 818 million Hong Kong dollars ($105.3 million).

Meilleure Health International Industry slid 17.6% after saying it expects to report a loss of HK$17 million to HK$28 million for 2019, compared with a profit a year ago.

Alibaba Health Information Technology dropped 6.4%. The company on Monday said Shen Difan resigned as its chief executive officer and Wu Yongming resigned as chairman. It named Zhu Shunyan as the new CEO and chairman, effective March 16.

