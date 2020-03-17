Hong Kong shares snap losing streak as US futures climb

HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) -- Hong Kong shares rose for the first time in five days on Tuesday, tracking a rebound in U.S. equity index futures and shrugging off the worst single-day drop since 1987 on Wall Street on Monday.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.9% to 23,263.73 after changing direction at least six times during the day. Heavyweights Tencent Holdings and AIA Group rose 2.3% and 2.7%, respectively, contributing more than half the gauge's gains by points.

Sunny Optical Technology Group added 1.6% after the smartphone components supplier reported a 60.2% jump in 2019 profit. Revenue for the year surged 46% from 2018.

U.S. equity futures were pointing to a higher opening on Wall Street after all three major stock gauges fell 12% or more in New York overnight. The losses are the worst U.S. equities have seen since 1987, and came a day after the Federal Reserve delivered its second unscheduled rate cut this month.

The Hang Seng Index has slumped 9.2% over the past four days, tracking a selloff across the globe as worries over the spread of the novel coronavirus gripped markets.

Some participants said that while the market may be stabilizing, it is not necessarily at a trough.

"Many stocks are rebounding simply because they are oversold, not because money is coming back into the market," said Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific Yamaichi International (H.K.). "This is not really an upward trend."

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday said the local government will issue a red outbound travel alert for all regions, except for mainland China, Taiwan and Macao. All arrivals into Hong Kong will have to undergo a compulsory 14-day quarantine or medical surveillance starting from Thursday. She also said it was unlikely that schools would reopen on April 20.

Hong Kong had a total of 157 confirmed cases as of Monday. The city took measures to contain the spread of the outbreak as early as January, including shutting schools and encouraging office employees to work from home.

China had nearly 90,000 cases of people infected with the virus and over 3,200 reported fatalities as of Monday.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.3%, while the yuan traded onshore was down 0.3% against the dollar at 7.0089.

Viva Biotech Holdings jumped 8.4% in Hong Kong after saying it expects 2019 profit to have increased 180% from a year earlier.

Solar-farm operator Xinyi Energy rose 13.5% following a 20.3% increase in 2019 net profit and a 32.7% climb in revenue.

Boer Power surged 14.4% after the electrical distribution equipment company said it expects to report a "significant" decrease in losses for 2019 or a swing to a profit, compared with a loss a year earlier.

Cathay Pacific Airways fell 2% after the airline said combined passengers carried by the full-service international airline and its regional unit Cathay Dragon in February dropped 64.4% on year to 1.01 million, owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Esprit Holdings slumped 6% after the clothing retailer said it expects to incur a "considerable" loss in the second half of the year.

-- Benny Kung