Hong Kong stocks edge up amid hopes for China policy support

HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) -- Hong Kong stocks ended higher after choppy trading on Tuesday, with lingering hopes for further policy support from mainland Chinese authorities underpinning sentiment despite an overnight plunge on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.3% to 26,893.23. Social media and gaming major Tencent Holdings advanced 2.9% and casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group added 1.3%, countering a 1.3% retreat by China Mobile and a 0.8% loss for British lender HSBC Holdings.

Energy producer CNOOC declined 1.5% after mounting fears over a pandemic amid the global spread of the new coronavirus led to steep losses for risk assets, including crude oil.

Major U.S. equity benchmarks skidded more than 3% overnight, as a sharp recent rise in cases of people infected with the coronavirus in countries including Italy, Iran and South Korea sparked fears of more damage to the global economy than investors had previously factored in.

While most of the more than 80,000 people reportedly infected globally by the virus and the nearly 2,700 people killed by it so far are in mainland China, fears that more nations could shut down their borders to prevent the virus's spread weighed on markets.

Having dropped in four of the five previous trading days, however, Hong Kong shares were likely to be supported by lingering expectations for further policy support from mainland Chinese authorities, participants said. Also, U.S. equity index futures advanced in Asian trading hours on Tuesday, signaling a likely higher opening on Wall Street.

While the Hang Seng Index was testing lower levels, there appeared to be buying interest from long-term funds when the gauge dropped below the 27,000-point level, said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities. The market was likely to stabilize as valuations were "pretty low," he said.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index gave up 0.6%, while the yuan traded onshore strengthened 0.2% to 7.0126.

Sunac China Holdings advanced 3% after saying it expects its 2019 net profit to have jumped by more than 50% from a year earlier.

Positive profit alerts also helped lift shares of fertilizer company Sinofert Holdings and information technology services provider Digital China Holdings by 2.5% and 3%, respectively.

Nine Dragons Paper Holdings climbed 3.4% after reporting a profit growth for the six-month period ended Dec. 31 despite a decline in revenue.

Gas metering instruments maker Zhejiang Cangnan Instrument Group slid 2.1% after it issued a weak profit outlook for the year ended Dec. 31.

-- V. Phani Kumar