Hong Kong stocks jump on signs of trade deal and elections

HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) -- Hong Kong shares climbed for a second straight trading day on Monday, spurred by renewed optimism over a Sino-American trade deal and the outcome of district council elections, which was strongly in favor of pro-democracy candidates.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.5% to 26,993.04. Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing added 1.6% ahead of Alibaba Group Holding's trading debut in the city on Tuesday. Internet services major Tencent Holdings added 1.6% while heavyweight bank HSBC Holdings climbed 1.5%.

Pan-Asia insurer AIA Group climbed 3.6%, the biggest contributor to the gauge's gains by points. The company late on Friday said Lee Yuan Siong will be replacing Ng Keng Hooi as its group chief executive and president next year. Lee is currently co-CEO at Ping An Insurance Group. Ping An shares edged 0.1% higher.

Most Asian markets climbed as hopes for a trade deal grew after China said it will raise penalties on intellectual property violations. The move is seen as easing trade tensions because IP violations have been one of Washington's major points of contention with the Asian country during their deliberations. The guidelines, issued by Beijing on Sunday, come at a time when both nations are working toward a preliminary trade agreement after months of frayed relations.

"We have got positive news from trade talks," said Tracy Chan, an analyst at KGI Asia. "The trend seems to be more optimistic now, with China wanting a deal."

Meanwhile, pro-democracy candidates dominated district council elections in Hong Kong on Sunday, with a record number of voters participating in the city's first election since anti-government protests started in June. Pro-democracy contenders reportedly won 347 of 452 seats, and now control 17 of 18 district councils. A record 2.94 million voters, representing more than 71% of registered residents, participated in the polls on Sunday.

It is a positive that the elections were held smoothly, Chan said. "I think this is offering support to sentiment."

Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific Yamaichi International (H.K.), said that while the pro-democracy camp's victory could ease tensions, it remains to be seen whether "the government will listen to popular opinions."

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.7%. The yuan traded onshore was little changed against the dollar at 7.0347.

Shares of China Innovation Investment slumped 6.3% even after the investments company, in a statement issued late on Sunday, said its board denies media reports about the alleged participation of its Chairman and Chief Executive Xiang Xin in intelligence and espionage activities.

In a separate announcement during Monday's midday break, the company said Xiang and alternate director Kung Ching had received a notice from an investigation office under Taiwan's ministry of justice, requesting cooperation, when they were leaving an airport in Taipei. Xiang and Kung have engaged Taiwan lawyers to provide assistance, the statement said.

China Mengniu Dairy added 0.9% in Hong Kong after saying it plans to buy all of Lion-Dairy & Drinks from Kirin Foods Australia for 600 million Australian dollars ($404.5 million).

ArtGo Holdings more than doubled to 61 Hong Kong cents, following a 98% slump last week after MSCI reversed plans to include the stock in its equity benchmarks. The company on Sunday said Maswin International had sold 385.5 million shares under margin financing arrangements on Friday due to the sharp decrease in share price, and was no longer a shareholder.

Nameson Holdings jumped 9.4% after the knitwear maker reported a 14.8% increase in net profit for the April-to-September period and a 5% rise in revenue.

SH Group rose 5% after the engineering services company said it expects profit for the April-to-September period to have increased 185% to 195% from a year ago. It had earlier forecast a year-over-year profit increase of 140%.

-- Benny Kung