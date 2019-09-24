Hong Kong stocks rise for first time in seven days

HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) -- Hong Kong equities advanced for the first time in seven days on Tuesday, with heavyweight stocks leading gains as investors looked ahead to the next round of Sino-American trade talks.

The 50-stock Hang Seng Index rose 0.2% to 26,281.00. Pan-Asia insurer AIA Group gained 1.5%, London-based lender HSBC Holdings climbed 0.8% and China Mobile increased 0.9%.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group jumped 8.5% after its treatment under development for osteosarcoma -- a cancer that affects the bones -- was granted the "orphan drug" designation by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. The designation is aimed at encouraging drugmakers to develop treatments for rare diseases by offering incentives such as tax benefits and exclusive marketing rights for seven years.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said that senior American and Chinese officials will meet in two weeks to continue discussions aimed at resolving a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. Concerns about the dispute and mass protests in Hong Kong that have increasingly turned violent have weighed on markets in recent months.

Stocks were also aided on Tuesday by advances for equity markets in mainland China and inflows into Hong Kong from electronic links connecting the city with Shanghai and Shenzhen. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3%, while the yuan traded onshore strengthened 0.2% to 7.1052 against the U.S. dollar.

"In recent days, the Hang Seng Index has been quite correlated with the movements in the yuan," said Nicole Deng, a strategist at CASH Financial Services Group. "But in the short term, we do not see the index having a remarkable change in terms of trend and fundamentals."

China Education Group increased 4.4% after announcing an agreement to acquire Aspen Higher Education in Australia for 128 million Australian dollars ($87 million).

Fullshare Holdings, which has business interests in property development, tourism and financial services, added 5.5% after saying that a unit had disposed a total of 34 million shares in Hong Kong-listed C&D International Investment Group between Dec. 24, 2018 and Sept. 18, 2019 for HK$243 million ($31 million). Shares of C&D International fell 1.1%.

China Pacific Insurance Group declined 4.3%. The company late on Monday said its President He Qing had resigned. The insurer also said its board had approved the issuance of global depositary receipts.

China Reinsurance Group climbed 0.8% after reporting an increase of about 12.4% in aggregate premium income for unit China Continent Property & Casualty Insurance during the first eight months of 2019 from a year earlier.

