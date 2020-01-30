Malaysia may roll out stimulus to protect growth amid virus outbreak

KUALA LUMPUR (Nikkei Markets) -- Malaysia may roll out a fiscal stimulus package if there is a need to ensure sustainable growth and address the economic impact from coronavirus outbreak, the finance minister said Thursday.

"If we see any impact from the virus, as discussed in the cabinet yesterday, the ministry of finance will evaluate and plan to have an economic stimulus package, if needed," Lim Guan Eng said at a news conference. "But it is still early."

The government is still waiting to assess the impact on the economy following the virus outbreak that has claimed more than 130 lives in China, he said. The government had already drawn up a stimulus plan in the light of the prolonged U.S.-China trade war, he said.

"The stimulus package may be brought forward should the situation of the virus worsens", he added.

Both U.S. and China are major trading partners of Malaysia. The Southeast Asian nation is also a major destination for Chinese tourists with two to three million visitors annually.

Economists said the virus outbreak will largely weigh on countries dependent on tourism and trade, clouding prospects of a quick recovery following a tariff ceasefire between US and China.

"Within ASEAN, we think that Singapore and Thailand will probably be the most impacted," said Chua Hak Bin, an economist at Maybank Investment Bank. "Malaysia and Vietnam will see a small impact while Indonesia and the Philippines will probably be the least impacted."

China has banned outbound group tours, raising concerns for Southeast Asian economies highly-dependent on tourism receipts, particularly Thailand which received nearly 11 million Chinese tourists spending close to $18 billion last year.

Shares of Genting Malaysia, which welcomes scores of Chinese tourists and gamblers to its flagship Resorts World Genting, have fallen as much as 12% since Jan. 20 while budget carrier AirAsia fell close to 16%.

Malaysia has suspended visas for Chinese tourists from Wuhan, the epicenter of the 2019-nCoV coronavirus outbreak, and the surrounding province of Hubei. Airlines, including AirAsia, have suspended flights to Wuhan.

To date, Malaysia has detected seven positive cases in the country, all of them Chinese nationals.

Meanwhile, the World Bank is monitoring the economic impact from the virus, and Malaysia has been proactive in dealing with the situation, its vice president for East Asia and Pacific, Victoria Kwakwa said at the same news briefing.

"This is something that we monitor carefully and we work with the United Nations and World Health Organization and other partners to track what is happening and offering support to the government of China first, but also to all countries in the region and beyond," she said.

-- Sarah Nadlin Rohim