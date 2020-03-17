Singapore exports surprise with growth amid COVID-19 outbreak

SINGAPORE (Nikkei Markets) -- Singapore's economy delivered a positive surprise amid the COVID-19 gloom as non-oil exports grew rather than shrank in February, powered by a rise in shipments to the European Union, Japan and the U.S.

However, exports to China and Hong Kong plunged, underlining the shakiness of the city-state's key markets. Economists were quick to describe February's improvement as one-off. They noted that conditions have worsened since in the EU and the U.S. with the authorities in many countries and cities opting to restrict activity or even close borders to contain the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

"The recent spike in COVID-19 cases in neighboring countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, is triggering more drastic government measures and will dampen regional trade," Maybank Kim Eng, the stockbroking arm of Malaysia's largest bank, said in a report.

According to data released by trade agency Enterprise Singapore, non-oil domestic exports rose 3.0% year-on-year in February, handily beating the consensus for a drop of 7.8% in a Refinitiv poll. The gain reversed the previous month's 3.3% on-year contraction, which was partly due to the Chinese New Year falling in January instead of February.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, Singapore's non-oil domestic exports fell by 4.8% in February to S$14.0 billion ($9.84 billion), reversing the 4.5% on-month expansion in January.

Singapore reports non-oil domestic exports as prices of refined oil products tend to be volatile while total exports include goods worth billions of dollars that are produced elsewhere but shipped through its container ports.

The city-state, a major Asian business and financial center, is heavily dependent on trade, which is three times the size of its gross domestic product.

The outlook for the domestic economy has darkened considerably in recent weeks and several leaders have mentioned the possibility of an extended slowdown. In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak could be worse than that from the global financial crisis and last longer.

Maybank Kim Eng said Singapore's better-than-expected exports in February were partly due to shipments of electronics, which registered the first year-on-year increase in 15 months.

In terms of markets, exports to the E.U. expanded by 43.0% in February from a year ago, helped by a near doubling in pharmaceuticals as well as a surge in shipments of capacitors and miscellaneous manufactured articles.

Shipments to Japan surged 61.7% due to a tripling in pharmaceuticals and a doubling in specialized machinery, while exports to the U.S. increased by 23.5%, led by pharmaceuticals and disk media products.

In contrast, non-oil domestic exports to China and Hong Kong fell by 35.8% and 29.2%, respectively. China, where the coronavirus first appeared, locked down several cities and closed many factories in February to contain the outbreak. Many have since reopened indicating Chinese imports could improve this month.

But Maybank Kim Eng said the broader recovery may not be sustained in March given the rapid spread of the virus in Europe and the U.S., which account for 12% and 13% of Singapore's non-oil exports, respectively.

The brokerage sees Singapore falling into a recession this year and said it expects the central bank to ease policy when it unveils its next statement in April.

