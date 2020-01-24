Singapore manufacturing steadies with electronics recovery

SINGAPORE (Nikkei Markets) -- Singapore's factory output contracted from a year ago in December but production of electronics edged higher, reinforcing the view the technology sector could turn around in coming months.

According to data from the Economic Development Board, output from the city-state's factories and shipyards slipped 0.7% during the month, roughly in line with Refinitiv's estimate for a 0.8% decline.

However, the performance was a huge improvement over November's shock contraction of 8.9%, which was the largest monthly decline in four years.

More encouragingly, the details showed output of electronics grew by 0.2% following a 22.2% plunge in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis, manufacturing output increased by 4.1% in December, partially reversing November's 8.4% contraction.

DBS Equity Research, in a report published ahead of the data, said it was bullish about prospects for semiconductors this year, citing the stability in memory chip prices in recent months and the expected lift from new technologies such as 5G telecom networks, artificial intelligence and virtual reality.

"A recovery in the upstream semiconductor segment should filter down to other segments in the mid to downstream space - for example, electronic components such as displays and capacitors, software and electronic packaging," the bank said.

Singapore's trade-driven economy has been hit by the downturn in the global electronics industry along with the uncertainty stemming from the U.S.-China trade war and the weakness in the offshore and marine sector. Government flash estimates showed the city-state's gross domestic product grew by just 0.7% last year, down from 3.1% in 2018.

Barnabas Gan, an economist at United Overseas Bank, said Singapore's economy appears to have stabilized and that the bank is "cautiously optimistic" that manufacturing could expand by 0.5% this year.

Biomedical engineering and precision engineering underpinned overall growth in December, while the laggards included general manufacturing, transport engineering and chemicals, he said.

According to EDB's data, the slight uptick in electronics production last month was due primarily to data storage and other electronic modules and components. Semiconductors, which account for the largest portion of Singapore's electronics output, rose 1.0% following November's sharp decline of 25.6%.

For the whole of last year, output of electronics fell 7.4%, while overall manufacturing declined by 1.4%.

Semiconductor makers with large operations in Singapore include Micron Technology, Infineon, GlobalFoundries and STMicroelectronics.

The EDB data also showed biomedical manufacturing performed strongly, gaining 10.3% in December as output from the medical technology segment rose 20%.

Elsewhere, output from the precision engineering cluster rose but production of chemicals fell partly due to maintenance shutdowns affecting specialty chemicals and petrochemicals.

In transport engineering, output shrank as a decline in offshore engineering offset higher activity in the land and aerospace segments. Overall, output from the transport engineering cluster contracted 1.8% last year, EDB said.

--Kevin Lim