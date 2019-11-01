UOB profit beats expectations, but allowances up amid downturn

SINGAPORE (Nikkei Markets) -- United Overseas Bank's quarterly profits exceeded expectations, allaying some concerns about the extent of the impact of the economic downturn on Singapore's three big lenders.

However, loan margins shrank and allowances for problem assets rose, indicating tougher operating conditions ahead.

The bank posted an 8% year-on-year rise in net profit to 1.12 billion Singapore dollars ($823 million) for the three months ended September as higher loan volumes, fees and investment income offset a contraction in net interest margin, which is the difference between the interest paid and received.

The results were slightly better than the S$1.08 billion consensus estimate of analysts polled by Refinitiv, but was below the second quarter's net profit of S$1.17 billion.

For the nine months to September, the bank achieved record net earnings of S$3.34 billion, an increase of 8% compared with a year ago.

UOB is the first of Singapore's lenders to report earnings for the September quarter and its figures have been eagerly awaited as an indication of prospects for the group as the economy slows and interest rates retreat. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and DBS Group Holdings are set to report results over the next two weeks.

UOB's shares fell 1.6% in early morning trade far exceeding the 0.6% decline in the benchmark Straits Times Index. DBS, the largest of the three lenders, fell 1.4% while OCBC slipped 0.6%.

"Looking ahead, we expect business sentiment to be weighed down by global economic headwinds," UOB's deputy chairman and CEO Wee Ee Cheong said in a statement.

Wee said the lender's regional presence would allow it to capture continuing investment flows as businesses diversify their supply chains into the region due to trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

He pointed to the newly opened branches in Hanoi, Vietnam, and Zhongshan, China as adding to the connectivity the bank offers.

The family-controlled bank has a strong presence in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and China in addition to its home market of Singapore.

Singapore banks have benefitted from rising interest rates and margins in recent quarters but the trend has since reversed, putting downward pressure on earnings. Analysts are also concerned that nonperforming loans could rise in coming quarters in line with the economic slowdown in many parts of the region.

Malaysia's RHB said in a report last week that net interest margins probably peaked in the second quarter amid falling Singapore interbank rates and as lenders reduced their exposure to riskier borrowers.

According to UOB, net interest income increased 5% to S$1.69 billion in the third quarter as healthy loan growth of 8% offset a contraction in net interest margin to 1.77%, the lowest in at least six quarters.

Lee Wai Fai, the bank's group chief financial officer, said the four basis point drop in net interest margins over the quarter was due to falling interest rates as well as the competitive pricing environment.

Net fee and commission income rose 14% to S$551 million as fees from wealth management, loan-related and credit cards grew, while trading and investment income increased 67% to S$310 million from improved customer flows and gains from investment securities.

Meanwhile, total allowances rose to S$145 million from S$51 million in the second quarter due to a rise in impaired assets. The bank's non-performing loan ratio, however, remained stable at 1.5%.

-- Kevin Lim