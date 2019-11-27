US-China trade deal caution keeps Hong Kong shares rangebound

HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) -- Hong Kong shares inched higher after trading in a narrow range on Wednesday, with investors cautious as they awaited a preliminary trade agreement between the U.S. and China.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.2% to 26,954.00 after trading in a 107-point range for the day. Heavyweights AIA Group and HSBC Holdings rose 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively.

Sino Biopharmaceutical slid 4.6%, its biggest single-day drop since Sept. 25. The company on Tuesday reported a 2.7% increase in net profit for the January-to-September period.

U.S. equity indexes rose overnight after President Donald Trump on Tuesday said a preliminary Sino-American trade deal was near completion. "It is going very well," Trump told reporters at the White House. The comments came after U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators spoke on the phone earlier this week. Investors are awaiting the formalization of the first phase of a trade deal, which was initially meant to be signed earlier this month.

"Words about a possible deal soon will not have much impact on the market. People will only become more positive with an exact date and location," said Kingston Lin, managing director for asset management at Canfield Securities.

Meanwhile, there have been no major clashes between the police and protesters in Hong Kong this week. Pro-democracy candidates won a landslide victory in district council elections on Sunday.

"The risk of the market falling because of local incidents is lower at the moment in the absence of much violence," Lin added.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1%. Data released on Wednesday showed China's industrial profits fell 9.9% in October, widening from September's 5.3% decline.

Alibaba Group Holding advanced 3% in its second day of trading in Hong Kong after rising 6.6% on its debut Tuesday.

China All Access (Holdings) surged 56.7% to 19.9 Hong Kong cents after the communications services provider said investor CRC-YJ Industry had agreed to subscribe to 30% of its indirectly owned unit Shenzhen Lead's enlarged registered capital for 300 million yuan ($42.7 million).

Regina Miracle International (Holdings) added 1% after the intimate wear maker reported a 5.8% increase in net profit for the April-to-September period and a year-on-year revenue growth of 2.1%.

Greenway Mining Group slid 3.2% after the company said it expects net loss for the year ending Dec. 31 to widen by at least seven times from 8.64 million yuan a year ago.

Shares of China First Capital Group plunged 75.3% before trading was halted, pending an announcement related to inside information.

--Benny Kung