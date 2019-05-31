ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Nikkei PMI

Indonesia Manufacturing PMI rises to nine-month high in May

TOKYO -- Indonesia’s manufacturing sector activity improved in May due to an increase of output and new orders, according to a survey.

The Nikkei Indonesia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI rose from 50.4 in April to 51.6 in May, marking the highest in nine months.

Readings above 50 indicate expansion while those below 50 points to a contraction.

Stronger demand conditions led manufacturers expand their production with output increasing at the quickest pace for a year. Companies also raised their purchasing activity and accumulated input stocks.

"Output growth accelerated, aided by a renewed expansion in orders,” said Bernard Aw, Principal Economist at IHS Markit, which complies the survey. Backlogs of work rose for the first time in five years, suggesting that "companies may continue to scale up production in coming months," he added.

(Nikkei)

For more information, visit IHS Markit website.

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media