Indonesia Manufacturing PMI rises to nine-month high in May

TOKYO -- Indonesia’s manufacturing sector activity improved in May due to an increase of output and new orders, according to a survey.

The Nikkei Indonesia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI rose from 50.4 in April to 51.6 in May, marking the highest in nine months.

Readings above 50 indicate expansion while those below 50 points to a contraction.

Stronger demand conditions led manufacturers expand their production with output increasing at the quickest pace for a year. Companies also raised their purchasing activity and accumulated input stocks.

"Output growth accelerated, aided by a renewed expansion in orders,” said Bernard Aw, Principal Economist at IHS Markit, which complies the survey. Backlogs of work rose for the first time in five years, suggesting that "companies may continue to scale up production in coming months," he added.

(Nikkei)

