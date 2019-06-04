ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Nikkei PMI

Malaysia manufacturing PMI falls slightly in May

TOKYO -- Malaysia's manufacturing sector slowed slightly in May with output and new export orders under pressure, according to a survey.

The Nikkei Malaysia Purchasing Manager's Index, or PMI, fell from 49.4 in April to 48.8 in May. Readings above 50 indicate an expansion while those below 50 points to a contraction.

Manufacturing output remained under pressure, reflecting weaker demand overseas especially from Europe, Thailand, Indonesia and the U.S. Purchasing activity also slowed due to an increased focus on cost control amid slower production growth.

Although the PMI fell, it "remained well above the lows seen earlier this year, hinting that the worst is hopefully over for Malaysia's manufacturers," said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, which compiled the survey. 

"An improvement in companies’ future output expectations to the highest for five-and-a-half years adds to signs that the business environment has started to brighten again," Williamson added.

(Nikkei)

For more information, visit IHS Markit website.

See Also

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media