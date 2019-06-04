ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Nikkei PMI

Myanmar manufacturing PMI records highest in over a year

TOKYO -- Myanmar's manufacturing sector registered solid improvement in growth during May with quicker expansions in output and new orders, as well as strong client demand.

The Nikkei Myanmar Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 54.2 in May from 53.7 in April, highlighting the greatest improvement in business conditions for the country's goods-producing sector since April 2018.

Readings above 50 point to expansion, while those below 50 indicate contraction.

Goods producers recorded a rapid increase in new business. Survey respondents pointed to greater construction activity and improvements in infrastructure as reasons for higher new order volumes.

"Output and new order growth accelerated as firms stepped up their hiring, increasing workforce numbers at the fastest pace in the series' history," stated to Sian Jones, Economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.

Meanwhile, "Firms also registered a faster rise in cost burdens which was partly passed on to clients through higher factory-gate prices," Jones added.

(Nikkei)

For more information, please visit IHS Markit website.

See Also

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media