ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Nikkei PMI

South Korea manufacturing PMI declines to three month low

TOKYO -- South Korea's manufacturing sector showed deterioration in May with weakening demand conditions cutting back output and the export market remaining fragile.

The Nikkei South Korea Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, sunk to a three month low of 48.4 in May from 50.2 in April. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion while a reading below 50 points to a contraction.

The contraction was mainly caused by the weakness in demand, with survey respondents noting the rapid decline in new order intakes. Slowdowns in the automobile sector as well as semiconductor related industries lead to negative impacts on their sales.

New exports fell for the tenth successive month. Panelists highlighted the difficult trading environment with clients in countries like Japan, China and other parts of Asia.

"Given the recent re-escalation of trade tensions between the U.S. and China, as well as no real signs of the downturn in the global trade cycle bottoming out, South Korean manufacturers are facing extreme difficulties," according to Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.

Hayes added that "Subsequently, firms moderated their expectations, leading business confidence to dip to its lowest since August 2016."

(Nikkei)

For more information, visit IHS Markit website.

See Also

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media