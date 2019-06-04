ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Nikkei PMI

Vietnam manufacturing PMI shows continuous growth in May

TOKYO -- Vietnam's manufacturing sector showed further improvement in May, supported by sharper increases in output and new orders. 

The Nikkei Vietnam  Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, fell marginally to 52.0 in May from 52.5 in April. Readings above 50 point to expansion, while those below 50 indicate contraction.

Customer demand improved, and there were rises in new orders both from domestic and overseas clients. Business confidence reached a six-month high.

Fall in the index reflected a drop in employment. 

"There appear to be issues around the supply of labour... with reports of resignations and retirements leading to reduced employment levels in spite of the aforementioned improvements in demand and output requirements," said Andrew Harker, associate director at IHS Markit which compiles the survey.

Lower PMI "could be reversed in coming months should the demand side remain strong and firms be able to replace departed workers," Harker added.

(Nikkei)

For more information, visit IHS Markit website

