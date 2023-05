TOKYO -- The Nikkei Stock Average closed at 30,808.35 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday, up 234.42 yen, or 0.77%, from the previous day, reaching its highest level since August 1990.

The average reached its highest point since Japan's bubble economy collapsed more than 30 years ago, surpassing the previous post-bubble peak of 30,670.10 reached in September 2021.