TOKYO -- The Nikkei Stock Average lost more than 500 points in Thursday trading, taking its total loss from Wednesday morning -- after a rating agency downgraded U.S. Treasurys -- to over 1,300 points.

Despite the downgrade triggering a global stock sell-off, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell only 0.97% on Wednesday. Among the world's key markets, the Tokyo Stock Exchange suffered the biggest blow. Why?