Nikkei ends down 3.7% following Wall Street plunge

TOKYO -- Tokyo stocks closed down 3.7% on Friday following an overnight plunge in U.S. stocks, which was sparked by mounting concern about the spread of the new coronavirus and its impact on the global economy.

The Nikkei Stock Average ended down 805.27 at 21,142.96. This is the fifth consecutive decline, slicing nearly 10% off the average.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.8%, while the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong was down 2.6%. Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi slid 3.6% and the Jakarta composite index lost 4%.

Investors piled into the yen against the dollar, driving the Japanese currency up 1% to a high of 108.94-95.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took drastic action to contain the outbreak by announcing the closure of all public schools, starting March 2. But the news was overshadowed by a 4.4% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average overnight -- its biggest one-day drop ever.

"Fear drove investor sentiment," said Takeo Kamai, who oversees trading at CLSA Japan, following the announcement in the U.S. that there the first case of the coronavirus of unknown origin, suggesting that community spread is already occurring in the country.

Abe announced on Thursday the closing of public schools to quickly stem the spread of the virus in the run-up to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

"Investors are very divided right now," Kamai said. "Some see this as an opportunity to reassess fundamentals and bargain hunt in search of cheaper valuations, while others see the global slowdown and uncertainty as a trigger for further downside [in the Nikkei average] to below 20,000."

The Nikkei lost 6.5% over the last four days, while the U.S. blue chip average shed 11% this week alone.