Markets

Nikkei index hits 30,000 for first time in three decades

Japan's blue-chip benchmark reaches highest level since August 1990

 Strong corporate earnings and vaccine optimism helped propel Japanese shares to their highest level in three decades. (Photo by Yo Inoue) 
JADA NAGUMO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's benchmark Nikkei Stock Average breached the 30,000 mark on Monday for the first time in nearly 31 years, as strong corporate earnings and optimism that progress in COVID-19 vaccine development will lift the global economy prompted investors to flock to risk assets.

The blue-chip Nikkei index at one point jumped over 400 points, or 1.6%, to hit its highest level since August 1990, when the asset bubble burst in Japan. The broader Topix gauge also rose over 1% to a three-decade high.

Shares in companies like Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Panasonic surged close to 3% while SoftBank Group and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing, both of which have large weighting within the Nikkei 225, rose 1.5% and 2%, respectively.

