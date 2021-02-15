Nikkei index hits 30,000 for first time in three decades

TOKYO -- Japan's benchmark Nikkei Stock Average breached the 30,000 mark on Monday for the first time in nearly 31 years, as strong corporate earnings and optimism that progress in COVID-19 vaccine development will lift the global economy prompted investors to flock to risk assets.

The blue-chip Nikkei index at one point jumped over 400 points, or 1.6%, to hit its highest level since August 1990, when the asset bubble burst in Japan. The broader Topix gauge also rose over 1% to a three-decade high.

Shares in companies like Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Panasonic surged close to 3% while SoftBank Group and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing, both of which have large weighting within the Nikkei 225, rose 1.5% and 2%, respectively.