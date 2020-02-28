Nikkei slides 3% in early trading behind plunging US markets

TOKYO -- Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower on Friday, heading toward a fifth straight decline as the overnight plunge in U.S. markets spooked investors.

The decline followed the announcement of a drastic step by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to contain the new coronavirus. But a 4.4% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average reflected investor concerns about the global spread of the virus and its economic fallout.

Abe announced on Thursday the closing of public elementary, middle and high schools starting Monday. The unprecedented step was taken to quickly contain the virus in the run-up to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

As of 9:10 a.m., the Nikkei Stock Average was down 661.40 points, or 3%, at 21,286.83. The market lost as much as 728 points at one point.

The Nikkei lost 6.5% in the four-day decline, while the U.S. blue chip average shed 11% this week alone.

The market is divided between those who see the correction as a bargain-hunting opportunity and those who expect a further decline, said Takeo Kamai, who oversees trading at CLSA Japan.

Bears see "a global slowdown and uncertainty as a trigger for further downside," he said.