ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Markets

Nikkei slides 3% in early trading behind plunging US markets

Global stock market sell-off continues amid heightened coronavirus fears

MITSURU OBE, Nikkei staff writer
The display shows the price plunge on the Nikkei Stock Index in Tokyo on Feb. 28, where shares mirrored the dismal performance of American markets. (Photo by Rie Ishii)

TOKYO -- Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower on Friday, heading toward a fifth straight decline as the overnight plunge in U.S. markets spooked investors.

The decline followed the announcement of a drastic step by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to contain the new coronavirus. But a 4.4% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average reflected investor concerns about the global spread of the virus and its economic fallout.

Abe announced on Thursday the closing of public elementary, middle and high schools starting Monday. The unprecedented step was taken to quickly contain the virus in the run-up to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

As of 9:10 a.m., the Nikkei Stock Average was down 661.40 points, or 3%, at 21,286.83. The market lost as much as 728 points at one point.

The Nikkei lost 6.5% in the four-day decline, while the U.S. blue chip average shed 11% this week alone.

The market is divided between those who see the correction as a bargain-hunting opportunity and those who expect a further decline, said Takeo Kamai, who oversees trading at CLSA Japan.

Bears see "a global slowdown and uncertainty as a trigger for further downside," he said.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media