ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Markets

Nobel boost: Battery stocks surge following Yoshino win

Asahi Kasei and Tanaka Chemical ride laureate's coattails to gains

HIROFUMI TAKEUCHI, Nikkei staff writer
Lithium-ion batteries, which are more compact and powerful than other types of rechargeable batteries, are used in electric vehicles and smartphones.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Japanese investors celebrated Akira Yoshino's Nobel Prize win by purchasing stocks associated with the lithium-ion battery the researcher helped develop.

Asahi Kasei, the chemical manufacturer where Yoshino serves as an honorary fellow, jumped 4% at one point in early trading before closing 1.8% higher to 1,125 yen. Tanaka Chemical gained 5.7% at the end of the day to 873 yen, climbing as much as 11% during the session.

Several Japanese companies hold outsized shares in key components of lithium-ion batteries. Asahi Kasei commands the top global share for separators, a feature fine-tuned by Yoshino that prevents rechargeable battery electrodes from short-circuiting. Tanaka Chemical is known for making cathode material.

Asahi Kasei's transaction volume swelled 4.9 times to 21.6 billion yen ($201 million). Sumitomo Chemical, which is strong in separators for electric vehicle batteries, saw its transaction volume grow roughly 20%.

Yoshino was awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry along with American researchers John B. Goodenough and M. Stanley Whittingham for their work in developing the lithium-ion battery. The innovation paved the way for a host of modern conveniences, namely smartphones.

However, the buying spree in the morning was followed by a round of profit-taking. "Expectations that the lithium-ion market would grow were already priced in before the [Nobel Prize] win," said Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media