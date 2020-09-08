Nongfu shares spurt 85% on Hong Kong debut after record orders

HONG KONG -- Chinese water bottler Nongfu Spring's shares soared as high as 85% on their debut on Tuesday after the company's $1.1 billion initial public offering in Hong Kong attracted a record level of retail orders, bolstering the hopes of other Chinese companies waiting to sell shares.

Shares in the Hangzhou-based company were up 67% in early trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at 35.85 Hong Kong dollars ($4.63) compared with their issue price of HK$21.50, after jumping 85% to HK$39.80 at the opening. The Hang Seng Index was flat.

While Nongfu's IPO attracted orders for 60 times the shares on offer to institutional investors, the allotment for retail investors was increased after their portion of the offering was oversubscribed 1,147 times, according to listing documents. The retail subscriptions amounted to HK$677 billion, a record for the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

"Key here is that there are good profits in water," said Andrew Sullivan, a director at Hong Kong brokerage Pearl Bridge Partners. "For other IPOs, it shows that retail has money to invest -- so that is positive. The brokers still have plenty of margin finance to offer, so that helps, too."

The previous record for retail subscriptions was set by China Railway Construction Corp. in 2008. Its IPO drew HK$540 billion in orders.

The overwhelming retail interest in Nongfu soaked up so much cash that the cost of short-term funds, as represented by the one-month Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate, or HIBOR, surged to a two-month high on Sept. 1.

HIBOR has since eased as investors begin to get refunds on the unfilled portion of their orders. Nongfu had initially set aside 27 million shares, or 7%, of its 388.2 million share IPO for retail investors but their allotment was raised to 27% of the offering. Retail investors will each get between 0.14% to 12% of the shares they ordered.

Nongfu's opening will likely embolden companies gearing up to sell shares in Hong Kong, especially after KFC operator Yum China's secondary listing drew fewer bids than expected.

Twenty-four companies, including Alibaba Group Holding affiliate Ant Group, have filed for listings in Hong Kong since Aug. 1, and an equal number have made their debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the past two weeks.

Nongfu's IPO had the support of five cornerstone investors who agreed to buy shares valued at a combined $320 million.

Fidelity International committed to purchasing $100 million worth of shares, Coatue Management put in $80 million, and GIC, the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore, agreed to buy shares worth $70 million. China Structural Reform Fund and Cct-CITIC Agricultural Fund together subscribed for $50 million of shares, while Japanese financial-services group Orix chipped in $20 million.

Nongfu, founded in 1996, has been the largest packaged drinking-water supplier in China since 2012, according to its prospectus, which cited research by consulting company Frost & Sullivan. Nongfu also makes bottled tea and juices.

The company plans to use proceeds from the offering for brand building, purchasing equipment and building production facilities, among other things, the prospectus said.