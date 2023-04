TOKYO/NEW YORK/LONDON -- From the U.S. to Japan, real estate investment trusts that focus on office property have taken a hit from fears that financing will be harder to come by amid turmoil in banking.

The S&P 1500 Office REITs Sub-Industry Index, which tracks major office property REITs in the U.S., fell to 53 at one point in late March. It was down more than 20% from the end of 2022 and plumbed its lowest point since 2009. As of Thursday, the index still languished under 60.