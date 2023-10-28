On topic: Asian wave of rate hikes hits as inflation bites

Central banks across Asia have resumed hiking interest rates while consumers struggle in the face of persistently high inflation. Following monetary tightening in Indonesia and the Philippines, the region will see key policy meetings next week from Japan and Malaysia.
How are Asia's policymakers handling the tough battle, and how are weak local currencies and rampant inflation affecting the region? Here is a selection of stories to bring you up to date on the latest developments.
Yen weakens past 150 per dollar to a new low point for the year
The Japanese yen hit a new low for the year, briefly falling past 150 against the dollar and reaching its lowest level since October 2022, when authorities had to step in to stem the slide. Read more.
Japan's yen dilemma in charts: BOJ juggles deflation and inflation
Over the past few months, the Bank of Japan has been grappling with an increasingly impossible task: simultaneously fighting deflation and inflation. With the yen hovering at its weakest level in decades, pressure is mounting on the BOJ to do something. Read more.
Indonesian rate hike highlights Asia's tough battle to defend currencies
Indonesia's central bank made a surprise move by raising its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 6% after keeping it unchanged for eight consecutive meetings. The move highlights the tough task facing other Asian central banks to defend currencies and fight inflation. Read more.
Singaporeans face higher bills and fares as inflation bites
Singapore has started raising prices on utilities and transportation, straining household budgets even more amid stubbornly high inflation. "The cost of living in Singapore is getting too high," an engineer in his 50s lamented. Read more.
Malaysian, Thai economies suffer as currencies slide vs. dollar
Southeast Asian currencies are trading near their lows for the year against the surging dollar, with the Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht leading the decline. How does this impact the region, and what are governments and businesses doing to tackle the problem? Read more.