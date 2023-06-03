On topic: Why Japanese stocks are booming

The Japanese stock market is attracting attention from around the world, including that of veteran investor Warren Buffett, as its benchmark index surges to a 33-year high. What is driving the momentum, and is it sustainable? Here's a selection of stories that show how international investors rediscovered Japan and where the market is going.
