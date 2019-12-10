Open Sesame: Bankers tout Hong Kong listing after Alibaba success

HONG KONG -- Following Alibaba's sellout secondary listing in Hong Kong, bankers are actively wooing Chinese companies that have a combined market capitalization of almost $400 billion and are also listed on U.S. stock exchanges to follow suit.

Bankers are especially trying to lure to Hong Kong fast-growing technology companies that have high brand recognition among Chinese investors, with Nasdaq-listed e-retailer JD.com and internet search company Baidu at the top of their pitch list.

As many as 27 U.S.-listed Chinese companies are in their sights, the Nikkei Asian Review calculates. Asian-based bankers said several companies had shown early interest, lured by the prospect of local investors that would be keen to invest in them.

"We are actively promoting a listing in Hong Kong to a clutch of companies we believe will be well received by Chinese investors," said one of five equity capital bankers that Nikkei interviewed.

"My competitors are also meeting companies and advocating such a move. We hope to get at least two to four companies to begin work for a secondary listing as early as January."

Among the attractions of a Hong Kong listing, which would follow Alibaba's $13 billion debut in November, are the allure of an active local investor base combined with fears that the U.S. might eventually force Chinese companies to delist amid the two countries' ongoing trade dispute.

Beijing, which is keen to have Chinese companies move closer home, also wants to show that Hong Kong is open for business despite six months of pro-democracy protests.

About three-quarters of the companies targeted by bankers are either pure technology companies or technology-backed service providers such as e-commerce platforms.

"After Alibaba's listing, interest among Chinese companies listed in New York to tap the Hong Kong market is ... there," David Chin, head of investment banking for the Asia-Pacific at UBS, said.

To make their target list, bankers have cast their eyes over the more than 150 U.S.-listed Chinese companies, of which 50 of them, that have a combined market value of $500 billion, have only a U.S. listing.

That target list has been narrowed further by pitching to companies that are profitable, have liquid shares, and also meet Hong Kong's secondary listing requirements.

These requirements include "good regulatory" compliance of at least two financial years and a market value above HK$40 billion ($5.1 billion), or a valuation of at least HK$10 billion and annual revenues of at least HK$1 billion.

Although that would exclude e-commerce platform Pinduodo, as it only listed in New York in July 2018, bankers are seeking out the $43 billion company so that it can launch once it meets the two years of financial reporting requirement.

JD.com and Pinduodo declined to comment, while Baidu did not respond to inquiries.

Bankers are wooing U.S.-listed Chinese companies to float their shares in Hong Kong. Charles Li, CEO of Hong Kong's stock exchange, has said he will be "ready for them." © AP

Chinese tech companies such as Alibaba have long sought out the prestige and access to capital that comes from deep markets such as the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. But that is starting to change as Beijing encourages companies to return home and burnish the reputation of local exchanges.

The threat by the Donald Trump administration of a forced delisting from the U.S., combined with extra requirements to meet stringent U.S. auditing and accounting standards, add to the increased interest.

"Measures such as curbing investor access to Chinese companies is a very strong weapon for the U.S. as Beijing can't retaliate in kind," said Frank Benzimra, head of Asia equity strategy at Societe Generale.

"While the threat of delisting will take time, China would not like to expose its companies to such a risk and hence it is more than likely that it will push for the companies to come closer home. Hong Kong, with its liquidity and the stock connect scheme, will be a natural choice."

One allure of Hong Kong is the inherent appetite of Chinese retail and institutional investors for homegrown technology names, especially as they so far have had little or no access to many such foreign-listed companies due to China's capital account restrictions.

The release of their pent-up demand was evident in Alibaba's Hong Kong stock issue on Nov 26. It shares, which were heavily oversubscribed, debuted at HK$176 per share, and rose to a high of HK$204 two days later. The shares closed on Monday at HK$196.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has made it clear that it will lay out the welcome mat to other companies seeking to follow suit.

"I'm really thankful that Alibaba after five years of traveling afar finally came home," Charles Li, chief executive officer of Hong Kong Stock Exchange, said after Alibaba's listing.

"I'm really confident that many other companies ... will ultimately come home. We will be here ready for them."

Domestic investment in companies with a secondary listing in Hong Kong is possible through the stock connect program, which allows mainland investors to buy shares listed in the territory. While inclusion in the scheme requires a review by Chinese stock market regulators, bankers expect the big technology names to make the cut.

Lawyers, bankers and traders also said Hong Kong's ability to attract global and Chinese fund managers made it a better choice over mainland stock exchanges, such as Shanghai's lightly regulated Nasdaq-style "Star Board."

"To me, Hong Kong is the natural choice for a secondary listing at this juncture," said another equity capital markets banker. "Valuations might be higher in China, but the access to a diversified investor base is only available in Hong Kong. With some risk of a U.S. delisting, such technology companies need to be in an international market."

An additional attraction of Hong Kong, which is one reason why Alibaba listed there, is that it allows tech companies with dual-class shares or weighted voting rights to float, following a rule change in 2018. Hong Kong-listed smartphone maker Xiaomi and e-commerce firm Meituan Dianping also have similar share structures.