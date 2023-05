TOKYO/HONG KONG/LONDON -- The market rally that pushed Japanese stocks to their 33-year-high Friday was driven in large part by foreign investors anticipating -- and promoting -- change in corporate Japan.

The Nikkei Stock Average closed at 30,808.35 on Friday, its highest since August 1990. In addition to strong corporate earnings, the stocks were buoyed by investor hopes for improved return on equity and shareholder returns.