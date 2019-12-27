Overseas investors bypass Japan stocks, awaiting 'blacklist'

TOKYO -- Overseas investors appear to be putting off purchases of Tokyo stocks, waiting to learn which Japanese industries will be covered by tough new restrictions on foreign buyers.

A portfolio manager at a renowned U.S. fund intends to make big investments in Japan next year, citing notably improved governance among Japanese companies. But this planned buying will not happen "until May or June at the earliest," the manager said, nor will changes be made to current positions until then.

The head office wants to see how Japan's new rules are applied, the manager said.

Japan's foreign exchange law, amended in November, tightens controls on investment in strategically sensitive industries. Overseas entities planning to buy 1% or more of companies in sectors linked to national security will be required to obtain approval in advance. The current threshold is 10%.

It is widely understood that the law was revised in an effort to prevent leaks of technology and classified information to China. But without a way to make such a designation, Tokyo ultimately cast a broader net covering investments affecting the public interest.

Some investors will be exempt, including major asset management firms with offices in Japan.

Yet those without such blessing likely will include hedge funds and sovereign wealth funds, including the Government Pension Fund of Norway and Singapore's GIC -- big "customers" of Japanese stocks.

These investors are urging Tokyo to relax the restrictions, a person close to the matter said.

The Finance Ministry will place each publicly traded company in one of three categories, with the list to be disclosed in late April or May before the new rules take effect. One category, covering sectors such as nuclear power and telecommunications, will require advance notice of investment. Exemptions may be made for companies in a second category, and no such reporting will be necessary for the rest.

Businesses are worried about being placed in the strictest category, fearing this will be tantamount to putting them on a "blacklist" that scares off foreign investors. Some funds plan to short-sell these companies.

The Nikkei Stock Average closed at 23,924 on Thursday, but the market has lacked the momentum to reach its 28-year high of 24,270, even as shares in the U.S. and Germany also hover near record levels.

Foreigners sold about 880 billion yen ($8.03 billion) more in Japanese stocks than they bought for 2019 through the third week of December. Keith Truelove of UBS Securities Japan partly blames the pending foreign reporting requirements, saying that Japanese equities could have performed better in the last quarter.