President 'Lisa' Warren? 'The Simpsons' gives hint on 2020 US race

TOKYO -- With the next U.S. presidential election just a year away, market watchers engaging in a guessing game are even drawing on a nearly 20-year-old installment of "The Simpsons" for potential clues for what is to come.

Set in the fictional town of Springfield, the long-running American cartoon has often predicted the future from the plot of the hit show "Game of Thrones" to the election of U.S. President Donald Trump. Now the focus is on an episode from 2000, in which the titular family's eldest daughter, Lisa, becomes the first female president of the U.S.

In the show, Lisa assumes the office following Trump's exit. Coupled with the fact that Lisa is one of many nicknames for Elizabeth, some now see the episode as foretelling Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren's victory in the upcoming presidential race as she rises in the polls.

Wall Street worries that tougher regulations proposed by Warren could squeeze big corporations and the financial sector. "We have begun analyzing the risks of a Warren presidency," said a source at a bank branch in Japan. The focus on the race's outcome is only expected to grow as the date draws closer.