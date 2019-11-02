ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Markets

President 'Lisa' Warren? 'The Simpsons' gives hint on 2020 US race

Traders brace for tougher regulations as Elizabeth Warren rises in the polls

TAITO KUROSE, Nikkei Quick News staff writer
Lisa Simpson, second from right, with her family at the Empire State Building in New York.    © Getty Images

TOKYO -- With the next U.S. presidential election just a year away, market watchers engaging in a guessing game are even drawing on a nearly 20-year-old installment of "The Simpsons" for potential clues for what is to come.

Set in the fictional town of Springfield, the long-running American cartoon has often predicted the future from the plot of the hit show "Game of Thrones" to the election of U.S. President Donald Trump. Now the focus is on an episode from 2000, in which the titular family's eldest daughter, Lisa, becomes the first female president of the U.S.

In the show, Lisa assumes the office following Trump's exit. Coupled with the fact that Lisa is one of many nicknames for Elizabeth, some now see the episode as foretelling Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren's victory in the upcoming presidential race as she rises in the polls.

Wall Street worries that tougher regulations proposed by Warren could squeeze big corporations and the financial sector. "We have begun analyzing the risks of a Warren presidency," said a source at a bank branch in Japan. The focus on the race's outcome is only expected to grow as the date draws closer.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media