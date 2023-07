TOKYO -- The valuations of REITs connected to Tokyo office buildings have slumped to below 1x on a crucial gauge, an indication that the market for these real estate investment trusts is approaching levels usually plumbed only when it is experiencing turmoil, such as after Japan's 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The gauge is similar to price-to-book ratios, which can help investors see what stocks might be undervalued or overvalued.