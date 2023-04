HONG KONG -- The latest banking turmoil has added to concerns about a recovery in Hong Kong's office market, recently buoyed by renewed interest from the reopening of the territory's pandemic-shut borders.

Sentiment has improved with Chinese companies flocking to Hong Kong to view office space in the past three months -- this after the world's most expensive property market experienced one of its longest slumps with vacancy rates soaring and rents declining during the global health crisis.