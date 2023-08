SHANGHAI -- Half-built or seemingly abandoned housing projects are a common sight in Tongling, a city in eastern China's Anhui province.

"Buy one floor, get one free," read an advertisement at one site under development in the suburbs. But even with the generous offer, the 1.45 million yuan ($202,000) price tag was still too high for most people, said a local resident, explaining that monthly salaries in the area averaged around 3,000 to 4,000 yuan.