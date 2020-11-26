China Evergrande to net more than $900m from spinoff

HONG KONG -- China Evergrande Group, one of the most indebted companies in the world, is set to rake in about $900 million from the spinoff and initial public offering of its property management arm, an important element of its plan to slash borrowings.

The property company is a bellwether for China's leveraged property sector and is widely considered large enough to send ripples throughout China's $50 trillion financial system, driving worries over potential cross defaults on loans from banks and trusts.

The company's property management unit, Evergrande Property Services, on Thursday guided to price its IPO at 8.8 Hong Kong dollars a share, at the lower end of the HK$8.5 to HK$9.75 indicated price range, two people familiar with the deal said. The IPO will raise HK$14.3 billion ($1.8 billion).

Evergrande Group, which will own 59.04% of the unit following the IPO, sold 810.81 million shares, about half the shares offered in the transaction, according to the company's prospectus. It stands to receive HK$7.1 billion, or $916 million, before fees.

A flurry of deals in China's property management sector comes as parent companies seek to slash debt to meet new regulatory requirements and to tap investor appetite for the fast-growing, asset-light businesses with steady fees and commission.

China Evergrande Group has struggled to make progress in its debt-reduction plan -- its total debt rose 4% to 835.5 billion yuan from Dec. 31 to June 30. © Reuters

Evergrande Property Services' shares will debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The spinoff and listing of the property arm are part of Evergrande Group's plans to raise capital and cut debt by half in three years. Evergrande, Asia's largest private-sector debtor, raised $3 billion in August by selling shares of Evergrande Property Services in a pre-IPO tranche to investors, including Huatai International Greater Bay Area Investment and Sequoia Capital China.

The parent company also raised about HK$4 billion for its Hong Kong-listed electric vehicle unit, which is seeking an additional listing on Shanghai's STAR Market. Last month, Evergrande struggled to sell additional shares in Hong Kong as it attempted to shore up its balance sheet. It raised $555 million at a 14.7% discount to its previous closing price, far short of its target of $1.09 billion.

Evergrande Group has so far struggled to make progress in its debt-reduction plan. Its total debt rose 4% to 835.5 billion yuan ($126.9 billion) from Dec. 31 to June 30. Its cash balance as of June 30 stood at 204.6 billion yuan. The company has been offering discounts of as much as 30% on its properties to achieve sales of 800 billion yuan this year. This effort helped boost sales 22%, to 450.6 billion yuan, in the first eight months of this year.

The property management unit's offering was multiple times oversubscribed, and Evergrande closed its books early, one of the persons familiar with the deal said. Given that most bids were below the top end and mindful of the struggles faced by some other offerings, the company decided to price the IPO toward the lower end, another person said.

Property companies Shimao Services and KWG Living, both of which listed in Hong Kong last month, are trading below their issue prices, while the unit of Sunac China Holdings has been trading 12% above its issue price since listing on Nov. 19.

Evergrande Property Services, the third-largest company in the Chinese property management sector, reported a 31% increase in revenue in the first six months of this year to 4.56 billion yuan, while profit surged 181% to 1.18 billion yuan, according to its prospectus. The company manages about 254 million sq. meters of gross floor area and had contracted 513.3 million sq. meters of gross floor area as of June 30, serving nearly 2 million households.

About 65% of the proceeds from the IPO have been earmarked for acquisitions and investments, according to the prospectus.

Evergrande Property Services joins 14 other property management companies in raising a total of $6.8 billion this year, according to Dealogic, with the unit of China Resources Holdings set to add as much as $1.6 billion to that tally.

The spinoffs come as China pushes to limit annual debt growth in the sector to around 15%, based on a widely publicized but still unofficial "three red lines" leverage policy to snuff out systemic risk. The industry expects the rules to take effect in early 2021.

Regulators under the "three red lines" policy will track three ratios -- liabilities to assets, net debt-to-equity, and cash to short-term debt -- before letting a developer borrow further. A developer could increase debt by 5% annually for each red-line threshold it meets, for a maximum debt expansion of 15%.

The cap for debt-to-assets will be set at 70%, and net debt-to-equity will be capped at 100%, Chinese media reports have indicated, while developers also should have enough cash to match their short-term liabilities.

China's property sector accounted for 28.7% of the $24.4 trillion in outstanding yuan loans issued by the nation's banks during the second quarter, and that figure does not include financing offered by the country's much larger shadow banking industry

Breaking away from parent companies gives property management units the independence to pursue acquisitions in a fragmented market, where 130,000 property managers vie for 25 billion sq. meters of gross floor area, according to the China Index Academy, the nation's largest independent real estate research firm.