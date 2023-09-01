China real estate developers face insolvency risk if property values tumble

SHANGHAI -- The combined assets of China's largest real estate companies would fall below total liabilities if the value of their properties yet to be completed declines by a third, figures compiled by Nikkei show.

The top 10 developers by sales, plus the restructuring China Evergrande Group, had 6.35 trillion yuan ($875 billion) in properties under development at the end of June -- a category that encompasses land for which the companies have usage rights and condominiums still under construction.