HONG KONG (Reuters) -- China Evergrande Group, the world's most indebted property developer, posted a net loss of 105.9 billion yuan ($14.8 billion) in 2022, while its total liabilities increased to 2.4 trillion yuan, it said in its long overdue results.

The developer defaulted in late 2021 and has been struggling to complete projects and repay its many suppliers and creditors. After announcing an offshore debt restructuring plan in March, it is now garnering support to complete the process.