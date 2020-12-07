Homebuilders bring a touch of traditional Japan to Bangkok

BANGKOK -- Thai real estate developer Thanasiri Group has teamed up with Japanese peer Anabuki Kosan to build Japanese-style houses in the Bangkok suburbs.

The 88-unit development in Nonthaburi Province, just northwest of the capital, features detached houses with tiled roofs and wood-grain exteriors inspired by Japan. Buyers even have the option to include a traditional tatami room. The interiors are built to be accessible, with older residents in mind.

Prices start at around $180,000 for the least expensive type, with two floors and 144 sq. meters of space. Transfers to buyers are set to begin by year-end.

The roughly 2.1 billion yen ($20.2 million) project is the first by a Thanasiri-Anabuki joint venture established in February. It targets middle-class consumers with relatively high incomes.

Buyers have the option to include a traditional Japanese-style tatami room in their homes. (Image from Thanasiri)

With Thailand's population starting to age, Anabuki leveraged know-how from its nursing care business in Japan. Interior steps have been kept to a minimum, and railings can be installed on walls. Residents can also take advantage of Anabuki's monitoring services for seniors.

The development is about 30 minutes to an hour from downtown Bangkok by car. "Because of the coronavirus, more people prefer detached homes in the suburbs where they can have private spaces," Thanasiri Managing Director Sutthirak Sateanraphapayut said.

Thanasiri, a developer specializing in detached homes in the Bangkok area, is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.