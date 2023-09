HONG KONG/TOKYO -- A benchmark index of Hong Kong's real estate investment trusts has declined by more than a quarter this year, in stark contrast with REITs of other major markets as investors abandon China-linked assets.

S&P's REIT index for Hong Kong dropped 26% between the end of last year and Friday. By comparison, indexes for Australia, the U.S. and Japan were up 9%, 5% and 4%, respectively.