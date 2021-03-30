Hong Kong co-living group raises funds for Asia-Pacific expansion

HONG KONG -- A Hong Kong co-living space operator is looking to venture into Tokyo, Sydney and other major Asia-Pacific cities after raising $8.8 million amid sustained demand from young professionals and expatriates for dormitory-style shared homes in expensive metropolises.

Aaron Lee, founder of Dash Living, told Nikkei Asia in an interview that the new funding round highlighted investor interest in the booming co-living sector, which has proved resilient amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Dash Living's residential units in Hong Kong and Singapore have sustained occupancy rates of 90% to 95% even during the worst periods of the coronavirus outbreak.

Investors had raised concerns given "the closed borders and the slowdown of business travelers coming into the various cities," Lee said. But he noted that the company has a mix of expatriate and local tenants.

"What was very interesting is that the pandemic had very little impact on our business because we're focused so much on long stays, and we have sticky customers," he said.

The latest fundraising was led by new investor Grosvenor, a U.S.-based property group, with participation from Taronga Ventures, Gobi Partners, Hong Kong-government backed Cyberport Macro Fund and existing investors Clearmind Capital and MindWorks Capital.

Aaron Lee, founder of Dash Living, is confident that his company's affordability, flexibility and millennial community will distinguish it from other housing options. (Photo by Michelle Chan)

"While many sectors have been hit hard over the past year, Dash Living is focusing on an area that has been among the most resilient asset classes during the pandemic and will thrive post-pandemic," said Benjamin Cha, chief executive at Grosvenor Asia Pacific.

"Dash has clearly established itself as a market leader that can effectively apply the sharing economy concept to maximize the utilization of real estate in the region," Taronga Ventures said.

Like many of its peers, Dash Living adopts an asset-light business model that lets the company expand more easily. Co-living space operators generally sign yearlong management contracts with property owners, and customers rent individual rooms from them while sharing common spaces such as kitchens and living rooms with other tenants.

The pandemic has given the 7-year-old startup an opportunity to scale up quickly as it helps hotels switch to long leases to ride out the tourism slump, Lee said. Dash Living partnered with hotel groups Ascott and Ovolo earlier in March to offer monthly leases at six of their hotels in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Dash Living is in talks with other hotel chains for similar collaborations, Lee said, looking to expand its portfolio to 2,000 units soon from 1,300 rooms, split almost evenly between Hong Kong and Singapore. Meanwhile, the company is looking at new markets with support from the fresh funding, with a new site opening in Tokyo's Roppongi district within weeks and Sydney set to follow. It also plans further expansion into Southeast Asia.

"Asia has the highest density of millennials in the world, and there aren't too many big players here," Lee said. "We would like to be in any city where expensive housing is a problem for today's hyper-mobile millennials."

Lee is confident Dash Living's affordability, flexibility and energetic millennial community can distinguish the company from other housing options. A Dash studio in downtown Hong Kong costs 8,000 to 30,000 Hong Kong dollars ($1,030 to $3,860) monthly, including internet, utilities, housekeeping, on-site events and services from third-party partners like gym and coworking space operators. The minimum contract period is one month.

The company also will invest further in its artificial intelligence-powered customer service robot and mobile app, which currently doubles as a room key.

"We will invest in technology that will facilitate our growth," Lee said. "Our ultimate goal is to make property management much less labor-intensive."