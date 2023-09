HONG KONG -- While Hong Kong's property market has slowed down considerably in recent months, thousands of homebuyers flocked to local malls in the past few weekends trying to grab new homes at seven-year bargain prices.

CK Assets Holdings -- one of the two flagship companies led by Chairman Victor Li, the prospective heir of tycoon Li Ka-shing -- offered a 16% discount on residential flats in the city, prompting a rare rush of buyers.