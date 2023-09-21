ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Property

Indonesian consortium launches $1.3bn project at new capital site

Local conglomerates join first Nusantara development by private sector

State-owned companies are building the basic infrastructure for Nusantara, Indonesia's new capital, including for the Core Government Area, above, where the presidential palace will be. (Photo by Ismi Damayanti)
ISMI DAMAYANTI, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

NUSANTARA, Indonesia -- A consortium of Indonesian conglomerates led by property giant Agung Sedayu Group on Thursday broke ground on the first private sector-backed development project in Indonesia's planned new capital city of Nusantara.

President Joko Widodo attended the groundbreaking ceremony not far from where the new presidential palace will sit, about two hours drive from Balikpapan, the biggest city in East Kalimantan province in the Indonesian part of Borneo island. Facilities to be developed by the private consortium include a five-star hotel, shopping malls, and office towers.

