Japan developer bets on latest skyscraper to lure global companies

TOKYO -- A high-profile addition to a Tokyo skyline already dotted with gleaming glass towers and modern office complexes is set to open later this year, with its developer hoping the building will lure big-name foreign companies as the Japanese capital tries to bolster its credentials as a global business hub.

Real estate developer Mori Building on Tuesday said it is aiming to open the 266-meter-high, 49-story Toranomon Hills Station Tower this autumn, housing everything from offices and convention halls to shops and a swanky hotel.