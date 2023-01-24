ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Property

Japan developer bets on latest skyscraper to lure global companies

Mori Building set to open 49-story tower in downtown Tokyo later this year

Real estate developer Mori Building expects to open its 266-meter-high, 49-story Toranomon Hills Station Tower this autumn. (Photo courtesy of Mori building)
RURIKA IMAHASHI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- A high-profile addition to a Tokyo skyline already dotted with gleaming glass towers and modern office complexes is set to open later this year, with its developer hoping the building will lure big-name foreign companies as the Japanese capital tries to bolster its credentials as a global business hub. 

Real estate developer Mori Building on Tuesday said it is aiming to open the 266-meter-high, 49-story Toranomon Hills Station Tower this autumn, housing everything from offices and convention halls to shops and a swanky hotel.

